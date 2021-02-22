Elizabeth Stephens Cowherd McIntyre
Long-time member of Great Crossing Missionary Baptist Church
Elizabeth Stephens Cowherd McIntyre, 90, widow of Lawrence Henry “Catfish” McIntyre, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021.
Born in Lexington, KY, she was the daughter of the late Owen and Nora Patterson Cowherd. She is survived by her children, Lonnie McIntyre, II, Kelly J. McIntyre and Stacy R. McIntyre; brother, Owen Buckner Cowherd Jr.; grandchildren, Taylor Conyers and Evan Helkowski; and son-in-law, Richard Helkowski. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Helkowski.
As a long-time member of Great Crossing Missionary Baptist Church, she was a woman of great faith, often leading prayers at family gatherings and holidays. She was fiercely demanding of her daughters who have become successful professionals in engineering, nursing, and athletics. She was a devoted mother and role model to her son and a lovingly doting grandmother to her grandsons. As a matriarch of a large extended family, she will be missed by all.
Elizabeth was affectionately known to family and friends by her nicknames “Doc,” “Dot,” and “Mac.” Her nickname “Doc” was given by her family as a little girl, apropos of somebody destined for nursing. She was “Dot” to her husband and several close friends, but she was “Mac” to her healthcare colleagues. She was a Critical Care Nurse at Georgetown Community Hospital, having retired after 25 years of service.
Visitation will be 10-11am Friday at Johnson’s Funeral home, followed by a private service. Burial will follow at the Georgetown Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Bill Johnson, Kelly Cowherd, Shaun Gause, Kevin Meeks and Richard Washington.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.