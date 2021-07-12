Ellen Perry

Ellen Perry, 78, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Georgetown. 

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Masonic Cemetery. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

Service information

Jul 14
Graveside
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
3:00PM
Masonic Cemetery
Stamping Ground Road
Stamping Ground, KY 40379
