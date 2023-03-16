Ellen Russell Zehnder
Ellen Russell Zehnder, 79, of Georgetown, passed away peacefully on March 12, 2023. Ellen was born in Detroit, Michigan to the late William and Norma Stevens. She was a proud graduate of Highland Park High School.
Updated: March 16, 2023
It is hard to compete with her immense talent, skill, and devotion for all of her passions. Ellen loved history, traveling, classic television shows, reading, sewing, cooking, crafts, and volunteering at Old Friends. She was an avid animal activist, especially regarding horses. Ellen was particularly proud of her beloved Haflinger, Will.
Ellen was an accomplished student with an Associate’s Degree in Liberal Arts from Oakland Community College, a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology from Oakland University, and a Master of Arts in Civil War History from the American Military University. She was also a long-time employee of Oakland County Michigan where she established the Adult Treatment Court to rehabilitate chemically dependent, non-violent offenders.
Ellen is survived by her loving husband Michael W. Zehnder; her sons Thomas Czenkner and Steven Zehnder (Amanda); and her grandchildren Jacob, Jared, Jonathan, and Catherine Czenkner, and Brianne and Brayden Zehnder. In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by one daughter-in-law, Michelle Czenkner. Her courage and spirit will continue in our hearts and memories forever.
A memorial service with family and friends will be held at a later date to celebrate a life well lived.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to either the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) (https://secure.aspca.org/donate) or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate). Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
