Emily Anne Warner Watson
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Mrs. Emily Anne Warner Watson, 88, passed peacefully into Heaven on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray.
Mrs. Watson was born on Aug. 16, 1932, in Lexington, to the late Sherman Ray Warner and Virginia Steele Crowe Warner Vaughn. Mrs. Watson served as the Deputy Circuit Court Clerk in Scott County. She was a 25-year volunteer at the Georgetown Community Hospital, a member the Bourbon County Ewalt Homemakers, the Georgetown Woman’s Club and the Scott County Woman’s Club. Mrs. Watson was a member of the Georgetown Baptist Church, and attended the First Baptist Church in Murray, and was a member of the Priscilla Sunday School Class in both congregations.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Kenneth Watson; and two brothers, Harold Warner and Gayle Warner.
Mrs. Watson is survived by one daughter, Kelly Jackson and husband Wayne of Murray; one son, D. Kevin Watson of Lexington; one sister, Linda Jo Scales of Evansville, Indiana; as well as two grandchildren, Ben Jackson of Lexington and Dan Jackson of Murray.
Private graveside services were held at Georgetown Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House, 803 Poplar Street, Murray, Kentucky 42071.
Online condolences can be made at www.thejhchurchillfuneralhome.com.