Eric Hammons
Member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church
Eric Hammons, 35, of Georgetown, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at home. Eric is survived by his parents Randy and Debbie Hammons, grandmother Thelma Vance and grandfather Bobby Hammons. Sister Marianne (David) Curtis three nephews, Grant, Evan and Jacob Curtis, niece Sara Curtis. He is preceded in death by his grandmother Maxine Hammons, grandfather Carl Vance, uncles Bob and Tom Vance and his cousin Jarrod Vance. Eric loved to hunt, fish and golf. He worked with the family BYU’s ones up until his accident 10 years ago. Eric was a fun loving, do anything for ya kind of guy. He was a graduate of Scott County High school and a member of Turkeyfoot Christian Church.
No services are scheduled.
