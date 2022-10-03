Ermadine Margaretha Duncan
Former cook for SCS
Ermadine Margaretha Duncan
Former cook for SCS
Ermadine Margaretha Duncan, 100, widow of John Harvey Duncan, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 at Georgetown Community Hospital. Born Nov. 5, 1921 in Columbus, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Velma Adkinson and the late Erwin Maushund.
Ermadine was a past Matron and member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Kentucky Colonel, and former member of the East Hill Homemakers Club. She was a former cook for the Scott County Schools who retired twice. In addition to her husband and parents she was also preceded in death by her children, Victor Orville Duncan, Delores “Susie” (Chester) McIntosh, one sister and two brothers.
Ermadine will be lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Connie McIntosh, Sherri Mitchell (Daniel Clark), all of Georgetown, Fred Duncan, and Melissa Duncan, both of Ohio, great-granddaughters, Kendall (Lucas) Wright, Chicago, IL, Braden Florence (Colin Fultz), Georgetown, great-great-grandchildren, including Silas and Lilah Wright, daughter-in-law, Sharon Duncan, Grove City, Ohio, half-brother, Phillip Conrad Maushund, California, niece, Jenny (James) Hill, Port Huron, Michigan.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Pastor Bobby Carlton Duncan officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Duncan Family Cemetery at Muddyford, Scott County. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Ermadine’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
