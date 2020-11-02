Ernest "Dwayne" Gillispie
Member of Leesburg Christian Church
Ernest “Dwayne” Gillispie, 54, husband of Lori Kratzer Gillispie, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Born in Georgetown, he was the son of Gayle (Ginny) Gillispie of Corinth and Beverly (the late Donnie) Cooper of Cynthiana.
A 1984 graduate of Harrison County High School, he was a 31-year team member of TMMK. He was a member of Leesburg Christian Church, playing the drums in the praise band as well as the drummer in the band Sidewinder. He enjoyed deer hunting and working on John Deere tractors.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his son, Chase (Kayla) Gillispie, Sadieville and Tanner Gillispie, Georgetown; daughters, Taylor (Aaron) Burkhead, Lawrenceburg, Tori Jolly, Lexington and Kyleigh Christopher, Georgetown; brothers, Jeffrey (Lukas Murphy) Gillispie, Georgetown and Shane Gillispie, Corinth; sisters, Emily (Dion) Spencer, Georgetown and Shannon (Kenny) Burk, Dry Ridge; granddaughters, Kamryn and Kori Beasley, Lawrenceburg. In addition to his step father, Donnie Cooper, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ernest (ADA) and Gladys Gillispie, maternal grandparents, P.E. and Georgia Crosthwaite; and son, Zach Beasley.
Funeral services will be 2 PM Saturday at Leesburg Christian Church, conducted by Sammy Harris. Burial will follow at the Sadieville Cemetery. Casket bearers will be Chris Alcorn, Carl Kratzer, Kelly Kratzer, Kyle Kratzer, Aaron Burkhead and Steve Pierce.
Visitation will be 10 a.m. til service time on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leesburg Christian Church. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.