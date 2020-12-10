Ernie Lee Kelly

Ernie Lee Kelly, 67, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 in Georgetown. Visitation will be Monday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and service at 12 p.m., all at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ernie Kelly, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 14
Visitation
Monday, December 14, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 14
Service
Monday, December 14, 2020
12:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Dec 14
Graveside Service
Monday, December 14, 2020
2:30PM
Camp Nelson National Cemetery
6980 Danville Road
Nicholasville, KY 40356
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you