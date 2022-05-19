Estill “Buddy” Tackett
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Estill “Buddy” Tackett, 94, husband of Connie Bowen Tackett, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Georgetown. He was born in Switzer, Kentucky on July 8, 1927, to the late Cleveland Thomas and Thelma Greenup Tackett. Buddy was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church, Mr. Sr. Citizen of the year in 2005, a farmer, a thoroughbred horseman and enjoyed fishing.
Those mourning his passing are his wife, Connie; children, Lloyd Tackett, Janet Felts and Tim Tackett, as well as his adopted daughter Jeanette (James) Franklin, all of Georgetown; grandchildren, Jeff Sinkhorn (Kristi), Laryssa McConnaughhay (Ross), and Kerri Turner (Shawn), all of Georgetown; 8 great grandchildren; brother, Macy Tackett (Bernice) of Georgetown, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Carl Tackett, Bob Tackett, Wayne Tackett and sister, Joyce Taylor.
Visitation for family and friends will be at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, May 21, 2022 starting at 10 a.m. until time of the service at 12 p.m., with Rev. Richard Weekley officiating. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Ross McConnaughhay, Samual Sinkhorn, Paxton Turner, Tate McConnaughhay, Sayre Turner, and Kaden McConnaughhay. Honorary pallbearers will be George Lusby, Dr. Ben Lyon, James Stone, Walter Stone, Norman Sinkhorn, Billy Sinkhorn, Charlie Hoffman, Paul Adams, Al Tackett, Jeff Sinkhorn, Shawn Turner, and Mike Levarton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031 or Georgetown Baptist Church Children's Ministry, 209 South Hamilton Street, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.