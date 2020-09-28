Ethel Elizabeth Brown
Retired from BB&T
Ethel Elizabeth Brown, 77, widow of Howard Eugene Brown, passed away peacefully on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, following a long illness. She was born on Dec. 2, 1942 in St. Albans, West Virginia, daughter of the late George W. and Elizabeth Evelyn (Capehart) Brace.
Ethel retired from BB&T bank where she had been a receptionist for many years. She loved to paint, do crafts and go to yard sales any chance she could. Ethel is survived by her son, Jeff (Dianna) Brown; her three daughters, Nickie (John Chartkoff) Miller, Kelly Souder and Crissy (Kenny) Hogsten; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her sister, Nancy Dolin and her two brothers, Sonny Brace and Bubby Brace.
Graveside service were held on Monday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. at The Lexington Cemetery Mausoleum with Reverend Harry Hargis officiating. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.