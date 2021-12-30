Ethel Jarvis Singer
Loving wife, motherand grandmother
Ethel Jarvis Singer, 91, a resident of Stamping Ground, passed away on Dec. 28, 2021 at her home. Ethel was born in Sharpsburg, Kentucky to the late William Duke Jarvis and Walter Mae Jarvis. Ethel married Julian Singer in 1951 and they resided in Lexington.
She traveled on the tobacco markets with Julian for 10 years until their children were born, and worked in various banks and tobacco warehouses in those towns. She was fun loving and easily made friends. She loved to play bridge with all of her friends in Clemmons, North Carolina and Stamping Ground. She also loved to play golf and was a member of the Tanglewood Ladies Golf Association for many years while living in Clemmons.
In 1971, Julian was transferred to Winston-Salem by R.J. Reynolds. Ethel told him that she would give it six months and if she didn’t like it they were moving back to Kentucky. She loved it and they lived in Clemmons for 21 years. She was often a volunteer Home Room Mother, Team Mother and she was a volunteer P.E. teacher at Clemmons Elementary School for several years.
In 1992, Julian and Ethel moved back to Stamping Ground and retired on their family farm. She is survived by daughters Julie Singer Mackie (Chris) of Lewisville, North Carlona and Jennifer Singer of Charlotte, North Carolina, one grandchild, Sam Mackie of Lewisville, North Carolina, and close family friend Tammie Laney of Charlotte, North Carolina. Ethel was preceded in death by her husband Julian Gayle Singer, her two sisters Mary Bell Jarvis and Peggy Ann Smith, her three brothers Robert Clay Jarvis, her twin brother Ray Jarvis and Porter Allan Smith. She is also survived by nieces Cathy Singer Younger (Richard) of Georgetown, Kathryn Jarvis Follett (Barry) of Mount Sterling, Beverly Jarvis Osser (Jerry) of Orlando, and nephews Chris Singer (Camille) of Stamping Ground, and Scott Jarvis (Linda) of Georgetown.
The family would like to give special thanks to Martha Wells and her staff for the great care and compassion that they gave in taking care of both of our parents in their final years. It allowed them to stay at home and for that, we are forever grateful.
The family will be having a private ceremony to celebrate her life. In times like these it helps to remember one of Ethel’s favorite sayings which was “You might as well laugh as to cry.” In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators located at 2312 Alexandria Drive, Lexington, KY 40504. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home.