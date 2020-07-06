Ethel Mae Bishop
Member of Corinth Christian Church
Ethel Mae Bishop, 79, widow to Billy G. Bishop, passed away at her home in Stamping Ground on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Ethel was born in Richmond on May 16, 1941 to the late Earl and Nell Rawlings Payne. She was a member of Corinth Christian Church in Stamping Ground and was a retired teacher in Madison Schools in Ohio. She was an avid reader, liked quilting, enjoyed golfing and was an avid card player.
Ethel is survived by her daughters, Betsy (Dave) Fredericks of Stamping Ground, Jenny Bishop Warfield of Lexington; and grandchildren, Kennedy Fredericks and Taylor Fredericks. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Smith and Charlotte Payne.
Visitation for family and friends will be 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 with a 11 a.m. service all at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Waddelow and Everett Lee officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery with the pallbearers being: Jr. Wright, Jerry Wright, Dave Fredericks, Taylor Fredericks, Dwight Offutt and Pat Price.
Memories and words of condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and the family and funeral home have requested face coverings and proper social distancing for all who attend.
