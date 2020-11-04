Eugenia W. Bell
Member of Hill N Dale Christian Church
Eugenia W. Bell, 96, widow of Finley Wallace and Jack Bell, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at Sayre Christian Village where she was a resident for nine years. Eugenia was born on Oct. 25, 1924 in Scott County to the late Jessie Lee and Ethel Burgess Johnson. She was a member of Hill N Dale Christian Church and also one of the founding members of the church. Eugenia was a retired bookkeeper and accountant at Good Samaritan Hospital. She was an exceptional gardener, and her garden was always a beautiful site to see. Her garden was featured in many garden tours. She was a great seamstress and a great cook. She had many recipes published in Good Housekeeping magazine.
Eugenia is survived by her two grandchildren, Travis (Kim) Wallace of Nicholasville and Shanon (Scott) Fleckenstein of Burlington, Kentucky; five great grandchildren, three stepchildren, step great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind a special caregiver, Claira Ray. Eugenia was preceded in death by her son, Duane Wallace, brothers and sister, J. K. Johnson, Owen Lee Johnson, and Martha Ann Marshall.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with service immediately following. Pastor Gene Welch is officiating the service and burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery with the following serving as pallbearers, Travis Wallace, Scott Fleckenstein, Ben Fleckenstein, Hershel Marshall, Josh Marshall, and John Thomas Riddle. Honorary pallbearer is Perry Marshall. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials to: Sayre Christian Village, 3775 Belleau Wood Drive, Lexington, Kentucky 40517.
Due to Governor Beshear's mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
