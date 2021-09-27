Eva "Eve" Oakley
Long-time member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Eva “Eve” Oakley, 86, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Born in Morganfield, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Elizabeth Durbin Collins.
A long-time member Georgetown Baptist Church, Eve was a former fitness trainer and had written for the Georgetown News-Sun. Active in the community, she served for 20 years as a board member for the Scott County Parks and Recreation, a past President and Director for the Scott County Council of the Arts, former Director and Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce and was responsible for Scott County’s inaugural 4th of July Celebration.
She is survived by her children, Rachelle (Virgil) Gill, Lexington and Brian Keith (Angel) Oakley, Talbott, Tennesse; grandchildren, Ashton Oakley, Ashley Mohrmann, Logan Gill, Julie (Bill) Wright, Elizabeth (Mike) Gabehart and Brian Prather; great grandchildren, Blake Harris, Bryce Gabehart, Brenden Gabehart, Lucas Wright, Tyler Wright and Reagan Prather. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Maurica Oakley.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Royal Springs Park, located on South Water Street in Georgetown.
A reception will begin at 2 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Georgetown Baptist Church or The American Heart Association. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.