Eva Joyce Perry, 89, was called home to her Heavenly Father on Feb. 20, 2023. She passed at home after a brief illness. She was born to Eula Hutton Perry and Walter Perry in Scott County on Dec. 31, 1933, and lived there her entire life. She was a sweet and gentle soul and was much loved by all her nieces and nephews. 

