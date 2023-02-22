Eva Joyce Perry, 89, was called home to her Heavenly Father on Feb. 20, 2023. She passed at home after a brief illness. She was born to Eula Hutton Perry and Walter Perry in Scott County on Dec. 31, 1933, and lived there her entire life. She was a sweet and gentle soul and was much loved by all her nieces and nephews.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her brothers, Bill, Harold, Ray and Doug and her sister, Wanda. She is survived by her sisters, Linda Perry and Shirley Berry, and a multitude of nieces and nephews. Eva loved pets, especially her dog Tinkerbell, and enjoyed birdwatching and the UK Wildcat basketball team. She was kind and sassy and loved her bling. We have many fond memories, too many to list here and will miss her greatly.
A private service will be held at a later date. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Eva’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Eva Perry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.