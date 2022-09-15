Eva Lavern Bramel

Eva Lavern Bramel

Eva Lavern Bramel

Eva Lavern Bramel, 81, widow of Clifford James “Jim” Bramel, passed away Monday, Sept.12, 2022, at her home in Georgetown. She was born Jan. 9, 1941 in Lexington to the late John and Hazel Riddle House. Eva was a member of Northside Christian Church. She loved traveling with the Midwest Tool Club, enjoyed her lunch and dinner with her group of friends, but most of all she loved her grandchildren more than anything.

To plant a tree in memory of Eva Bramel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.