Eva Lavern Bramel, 81, widow of Clifford James “Jim” Bramel, passed away Monday, Sept.12, 2022, at her home in Georgetown. She was born Jan. 9, 1941 in Lexington to the late John and Hazel Riddle House. Eva was a member of Northside Christian Church. She loved traveling with the Midwest Tool Club, enjoyed her lunch and dinner with her group of friends, but most of all she loved her grandchildren more than anything.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sandy Murphy.
Eva will be lovingly remembered by her children, Jamie (Kim) Bramel, Georgetown, Lisa (Mark) Darnall, Salvisa, Shari (Jared) Mounce, Stamping Ground, grandchildren, James (Davina) Bramel, Niki (Derrick) Davila, Sarah (John) Purvis, Matthew (Samantha) Stephens, Joshua (Cali) Hammond, Leslie Hammond, Corey (Sydney) Mounce, Logan Mounce, Avery Mounce, and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Rev. Tommy Simpson officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until time of the service. Burial will be at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery, where pallbearers will be James Bramel, John Purvis, Josh Hammond, Logan Mounce, Brayden Hargis, Matthew Stephens, Jared Mounce, and Mark Darnell. Honorary pallbearers will be Rod Dunn, Doug Cox, Roy Bowman, Danny Sageser, and Derrick Davila. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Eva’s tribute wall on www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
