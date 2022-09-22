Evelyn Jameson Glass Lyons, 83, widow of Donald Ray Lyons, was call home to Heaven on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Evelyn was the only daughter of Buford Earl and Frances Lancaster Glass. She grew up with many close cousins that were more like siblings than cousins with whom she was still very close and loved dearly.
Evelyn graduated from Scott County High School in 1957 and always loved hearing the Class of 57 song, especially when sang by her favorite group, Daily and Vincent. The 57 class was unique in how close they were as the still held a yearly reunion. She was able to attend the last reunion that was held on August 20, she enjoyed catching up with her classmates. She was an artist and enjoyed painting.
After Attending Georgetown College for one year, she married the love of her life on June 7, 1958 and settled into being a wife and a mother. Donald and Evelyn celebrated the birth of their first son, Darrell Ray Lyons, followed nineteen months later by their only daughter, Janice Carol Lyons Hockensmith, and then another son Buford Scott Lyons only fifteen months later. To say she was busy at this time in her life would be an understatement.
Evelyn returned to public work when the kids were older and didn’t require as much care. She worked alongside Donald as the kids grew up. She enjoyed being on the tractor with Donald especially taking care of the baby calves. She continued to be a part of the farm life even after returning to full-time public work. She served as the Stamping Ground City Clerk for 10 years before retiring to return to working alongside Donald full-time on the farm.
Evelyn was truly a people person and had so many dear friends that she enjoyed talking, texting, keeping up on Face book and visiting with at Poor Man’s Diner. She was a member of the homemaker’s group, Buffalo Gals. Evelyn accepted Christ as her Savior at an early age, she kept her faith and followed Christ throughout her life. She was a member of Oakland Christian Church.
Evelyn is survived by her children, Janice (Steve) Hockensmith, Buford (Theresa) Lyons, grandchildren, Stacy Lyons, Candace (Jeremy) Mullins, Megan (Mike) Howard, Christopher (Kerri) Lyons, Howard Hockensmith, Sherman Thomas Hockensmith, Cathy Chasteen, Presly Lyons, Dylan Lyons, great grandchildren, Cameron Howard, Cora Howard, Cody Howard, “Baby” Jarrett Ray Lyons, Jr., Chelsa Hockensmith, Brooklyn Hockensmith, Grace Mullins, Jonathan Mullins, Micah Mullins, and Payton Carey.
In addition to Donald, and her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her first son, Darrell Ray Lyons, granddaughter, Ashley Renee Lyons and her unborn son, Landon Abner Lyons, grandsons, Jarrett Ray Lyons, Sr., Darrell Alan Lyons, great-grandson, Jachin Axton Giles.
Visitation was held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services were held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, also at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home, Brother Scott Johnson, and Rev. Esther Sapp officiating. Burial followed at Cedar Grove Cemetery, Stamping Ground, where pallbearers were Buford Lyons, Steve Hockensmith, Mike Howard, Jimmy Tincher, Rollie Marshall, and Neil Riggs. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Dean House, Dave Jacobs, and Wallace Wilson. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Evelyn’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
