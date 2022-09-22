Evelyn Jameson Glass Lyons

Evelyn Jameson Glass Lyons, 83, widow of Donald Ray Lyons, was call home to Heaven on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022. Evelyn was the only daughter of Buford Earl and Frances Lancaster Glass. She grew up with many close cousins that were more like siblings than cousins with whom she was still very close and loved dearly.  

