Evelyn Ophelia Graves Sutton
Homemaker
Evelyn Ophelia Graves Sutton, 99, widow of Morris H. Sutton, whom she was married for 61 years, passed away in Lexington on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Evelyn’s greatest love in her life was her family. She was born in Scott County on July 11, 1922 to the late Asa and Lorena Morgan Graves. Evelyn was a former employee of General Motors, and a homemaker.
Evelyn is survived by her brothers: Carl M. (Debi) Graves of Lexington, Norman S. (Leona) Graves, of Richmond and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded by her parents, husband and siblings: Earl Graves, Marvin H. Graves, Rollie D. Graves, Geneva Graves Hall and Jean Graves Trebolo.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 starting at 11:30 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. with Minister Connor Hall officiating. Burial will follow the service at Masonic Cemetery in Stamping Ground with pallbearers: Will Vance, Carter Hall, Jordan Hall, Ryan Sageser, Don R. Hall, Henry Graves, Allen Graves, Doug Graves, Michael Graves. Honorary bearers will be John Hall, Frank Trebolo, Marvin H. Graves Jr. and Jerry Graves.
