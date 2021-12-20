Evelyn Sue Mullinix Wright
Evelyn Sue Mullinix Wright, 79, widow of James Lloyd Wright Sr., passed away Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Born in Georgetown, she was the daughter of Sam and Katherine Hambrick Mullinix. A member of the Lancaster Assembly of God, she was a retired secretary with IBM and a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her children, James Lloyd Wright Jr., Kathy Wright and Susan (Greg) Agee; brothers, Dennis (Suzanne) Mullinix and Sam (Pat) Mullinix Jr.; grandchildren, Tonya (Chris) Brandenburg, Lindsay Wright, Elena Stepacheva, Jarod, Jase and Jemima Chong; great grandchildren, Cody and Hailey Brandenburg. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Judy McCally.
Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Johnson’s Funeral Home. Visitation will be 10:30 AM till service time. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.