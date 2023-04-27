Florence Elizabeth Goble
The family of Florence Elizabeth Goble, 90, wish to announce their loving “Mother”, “Granny” and “Flo” as she was called by the many that knew her and loved her, left to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 24, 2023.
She is preceded in death by her devoted husband, Walter; daughter, Brenda McKenzie; son, Davis Goble; grandson, Ross Tackett; twin brothers, Bill and John Burch; and parents, Davis and Amy Burch.
Florence was born on Feb. 5, 1933, and her legacy of selfless love and care to others was evident throughout her long 90 years. She loved her Lord, above all, The Georgetown Nazarene Church, and enjoyed her family and special friends. Florence loved being a homemaker, working at South Central Bell and the American Red Cross, and volunteering for Senior Citizens and The Georgetown Reading Camp.
Our beloved Mother is survived by Ginger Glass (Danny), John Goble, Lee Dell Vanlandingham (Oney) and Lynda Tackett (Mike). Grandchildren: Dannette Highley (Brad), Chrissy Rich (Kevin), Laura Glass, Brady Smith (Brian), Jamie Turner (Rob); April Gibbons (Jimmy), Alissa Kirby (Jason), Cliff Tackett, Elizabeth Swartz (Darin), and Austin McKenzie. Great-Grandchildren-Eighteen, and one great-great grandchild.
Many thanks to her special friends and family: Pam Swinford (Jim), Janet Harting, Pat Cox, Kay Clark, Sam and Sue Ward, and the late Barbara Allison Quisenberry, home health caregivers, Lexington’s Cambridge Place Nursing Care, and Baptist Health.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Georgetown Church of the Nazarene Faith Promise (Mission Fund), 726 Lemons Mill Road, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mike Justice presiding at The First Church of the Nazarene Auditorium on Saturday, April 29, 2023. A reception will follow.
Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
