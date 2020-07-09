Floyd C. Lonkard
Member of Stonewall First Church of God
Floyd C. Lonkard, 92, of Corinth, died July 7 in Lexington. He was a retired carpenter and member of the Stonewall First Church of God. He was also a Korean War US Army veteran.
He was preceded in death by a daughter: Carolyn Garnett and by a son: Floyd C. Lonkard, Jr. He is survived by 2 sons: Jimmie C. Lonkard of Georgetown and Bobby Lonkard of Corinth. 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Graveside services 11 a.m. Friday, July 10 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North, Williamstown. Visitation Friday, 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at McDaniel Funeral Home, Corinth. www.stanleyfuneralhomes.com.