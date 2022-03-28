Forest Eugene Dunham Jr.
Loving husband, father, and grandfather
Forest Eugene Dunham, Jr, 63, husband of Miriam Rutledge Dunham, passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022. Born in Warren, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Ethel Myers Provorse and Forest Eugene Dunham, Sr. A block mason by trade, he enjoyed tinkering in his yard and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of My Church and volunteered within the church and especially the parking lot.
In addition to his wife of 32 years, he is survived by his children, Bethany Dunham, Sarah Dunham, forest Trace Dunham, Michael Coyle and Joseph Coyle; siblings, Maxine Dunham, David Dunham and Mark Dunham; grandchildren, Audyn and Paisley Coyle and Kayonna Jones. He was also preceded in death by his son, Nathaniel Coyle; and brother, George Dunham.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday at My Church, conducted by Pastor Landon Holder. Visitation will be 11 a.m. till service time.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.