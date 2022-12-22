Windy with rain and snow this evening. Then mainly snow showers overnight. Low -6F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Fr. Thomas Vu Minh Thai, 98, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Visitation for Fr. Thai will be from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at St. Peter Catholic Church, Lexington. The Rosary will be recited at 6pm, followed by a prayer service. The funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at St. Peter with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
