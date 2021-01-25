Frances Ann Spatol Turner
Member of First Presbyterian Church
Frances Ann Spatol Turner, 80, passed away peacefully Jan. 21 at her home in Georgetown, surrounded by her closest loved ones.
A 1957 graduate of Ilion High School of Ilion, New York, Fran married and relocated to Kentucky to become the proud and caring mother of three children.
Fran was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church and was an Elder at First Presbyterian Church in Georgetown. Fran spent most of her career working in Bookkeeping and Finance and ended her career proudly working at Quest Connect/Quest Farm in Georgetown. Fran was well liked by everyone who knew her. Her kindness and generosity knew no boundaries. She was loved and cherished by her family and friends and was known for her contagious laugh and sense of humor.
Fran is survived by her children Steven R. Turner of Dwight, Illinois; Thomas D. Turner of Georgetown; Sandra J. Turner of Lexington; two grandchildren Rylan Turner and Alyson Turner. Three siblings Jane (Thad) Smith of Saratoga, New York; and Donald Spatol of Westport, New York.
She is also survived by her beloved nieces and nephews and their children. Fran is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Ruth Spatol, and by her brother David John Spatol who was very special to her.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Quest Farm of Kentucky and/or SpecialOlympics.org.