Frances Cook
Devoted wife and mother
Frances Cook, 81, of Sadieville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at her residence. She had an incredible love for her family and a close bond to many of her nieces and nephews. Frances loved being on the waters of Lake Cumberland where she lived for 20 years and enjoyed swimming, fishing and boating. She was a devoted wife for 58 years to her loving husband, Elmer.
Other survivors include her sons, Raymond and Christopher Cook, both of Mayport, Florida; daughter, Lisa M. (Jeff) Robinson of Sadieville; brother, Rodney (Lisa) Chisenhall of Science Hill, Kentucky; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Jeffery Robinson, James Robinson, William Cook, Matthew Deering and Beau Johnson. She was preceded in death by her great granddaughter, Sarah Rene Cook; parents, Genevieve and Arthur “Jack” Chisenhall; brothers, Robert and Gregory Chisenhall and sisters, Patricia Dungan and Deborah Deering.
Visitation was on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the hour of Service at 12 p.m. all in Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home, 316 Elm Street, Ludlow, KY 41016. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Erlanger. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Frances Cook Memorial Fund made payable to Ronald B. Jones Funeral Home. Online condolences to www.ronaldbjones.com.