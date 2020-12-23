Frances Taylor Wilson
Graduate of Scott County High School
Frances Taylor Wilson, 56, left this world on Dec. 20, 2020 and was called home to be with our Lord. She was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Roy Weldon Wilson, Jr., for these last 40 years. Frances was born in Georgetown on Jan. 22, 1964. She is a graduate of Scott County High School Class of 1982 and was a proud employee of the Scott County School System’s Transportation Department for the last 29 years.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, William “Buddy” Taylor and Joyce Osbourn Taylor and her brother, William P. Taylor.
She is survived by her husband Roy Wilson, two children, Brandi Wilson and Michael (Kate) Wilson, two grandchildren, John Luke and Carly Jane Wilson, sister, Jennifer Hodge, sister in-law, Linda Taylor, and nieces and nephews, Ryan (LeeAnna) Taylor, Nick (Amanda) Taylor, Taylor Hodge and great nephew, Jackson Taylor.
Visitation for family and friends will be 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 and funeral mass at noon at SS. Francis and John Catholic Church, 604 East Main Street with Father Linh Nguyen officiating. Burial will follow the service at St. Francis Catholic Parish Cemetery, 4086 Frankfort Pike, Georgetown. Pallbearers will be: Michael Wilson, Brandi Wilson, Benji Wilson, C.J. Underwood, Robert Guelda and Emily Koehler. Honorary bearers will be: David Darnell, Billy Barnes, Mike Fuller, and Jeff Carr.
In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to ALS Society, 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd. #101, Louisville, KY 40223 and American Cancer Society, 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
Memories and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
