Francis "Frank" Joseph Korpics Jr.
Member of St. John Catholic Church
Francis “Frank” Joseph Korpics Jr., 86, widower of Dolores Barbara (Gyecsek) Korpics, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. He was born May 1, 1934 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, son of the late Francis J. and Catherine (Borlodan) Korpics Sr. Frank was a member of St. John Catholic Church and served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was an Electrical Engineer and retired from Raytheon Technologies. Frank enjoying golfing and traveling any chance he could. He was a member of the National Association of Federal Retired Employees and was an avid supporter of any organization whose mission was to help other Veterans.
Frank is survived by his son, Corey Scott (Hanah Wilson) Korpics; his daughter, Denise Korpics; his beloved companion, Sally Bradford; his sister, Cathy (Michael) Thierer; his dear friends and neighbors, John and Elaine Sadlon. In addition to his wife and parents, Frank was preceded in death by one son, Charles George Korpics and one brother, Vincent Korpics.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 22 at Johnson’s Funeral Home from Noon until time of service at 2 p.m. with Father Linh Nguyen officiating. Burial will be in The Lexington Cemetery.
Due to the current regulations and restrictions, please wear a face covering and abide by social distancing requirements at all times while attending the visitation and funeral service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Wounded Warrior Project, Post Office Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.