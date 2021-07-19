Frankie John Lazarin, 55, passed away June 26, 2021.  

Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, July 26, 2021, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Visitation 10 a.m. till service time at the church.  

Jul 26
First Visitation
Monday, July 26, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
4086 Frankfort Pike
Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
Jul 26
Service
Monday, July 26, 2021
11:00AM
St. Francis Catholic Church
4086 Frankfort Pike
Georgetown, Kentucky 40324
