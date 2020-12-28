Fred Junior "Popsicle" Clark

Fred Junior “Popsicle” Clark, 81, born Thursday, April 6, 1939 in Casey County, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home in Stamping Ground.

A Private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Fox & Friend Funeral Home. A public walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. 

Due to current regulations, those attending the services be required to wear masks; and social distancing guidelines must be followed.

Fox & Friend Funeral Home, Stanford, Kentucky, is entrusted with Fred’s arrangements. Guest Book at www.friendfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Fred Junior "Popsicle" Clark, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 30
Public Walk-Thru Visitation
Wednesday, December 30, 2020
11:00AM-12:30PM
Fox & Friend Funeral Home
312 West Main Street
Stanford, KY 40484
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Public Walk-Thru Visitation begins.

Tags

Recommended for you