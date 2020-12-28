Fred Junior "Popsicle" Clark
Fred Junior “Popsicle” Clark, 81, born Thursday, April 6, 1939 in Casey County, died Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 at his home in Stamping Ground.
A Private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Fox & Friend Funeral Home. A public walk-through visitation will be held 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Due to current regulations, those attending the services be required to wear masks; and social distancing guidelines must be followed.
