Fred Rodgers
On Oct. 9, 2022, Fred Rodgers left this world well-loved and well-adventured. God broke the mold after Fred was born in Triangle Park in 1987 in Lexington. He was one in a million.
Fred would often remark that being adopted and raised by the two most amazing parents, Brenda and Chuck Rodgers, in Georgetown, was one of the best things that ever happened in his life. Being the youngest and most energetic cousin was a tall task and he was up for the challenge of daily mischief. Brad, Kristin, Leslie, Ryan, and Travis were in on the shenanigans and his beloved mother was often found at the receiving end of pranks. Fred would hide in clothing racks while shopping with his Mom then pop out to say “Here, I am Mommy.” And yet, Fred was her Pumpkin and he liked to talk to her daily. Fred never met a stranger and was spoiled by many. During his grade school years, his Great-Grandmother ‘Nanny’ (Nellie) would walk across the street to feed him breakfast in bed. He would recount how much it meant to him that his Dad was his youth baseball coach and would never miss any of Fred’s wide variety of athletic practices.
As a child Fred was a regular at Fava’s counter, chatting up the customers and he was well-loved by his Dad’s friends at the water company. Fred enjoyed the many trips he took with his Mom and aunts, Beverly Casteel and Darlene Hopkins. Fred was a self-taught technology geek. His love for computers began in high school where he was often found walking around with a large desktop server in his backpack and where he was a member of the computer cleaning crew. He rounded out his interests as a member of the Drama Club playing in Guys and Dolls multiple times as well as singing in the chorus and was on multiple athletic teams. Fred was unapologetically himself and loved more than anything an engaging conversation.
He could talk about Ponzi schemes, Keynesian economics, politics, or a historical Supreme Court case with anyone willing to debate. Although a lifelong and passionate University of Kentucky basketball fan, Fred went to the University of Louisville where he graduated with a degree in economics. While supporting himself through college he met life-long friends, served as his fraternity president and Resident Advisor. While at University of Louisville Fred met the love of his life, Jamie. Fred ran a successful student government campaign against her which was an eye-opener for Jamie to Fred’s intellect and expansive approach to the world. While sitting together daily through a meteorology course a deep friendship was formed. Jamie was dazzled by this man who was the most amazing conversationalist she had ever met. After a long-distance relationship that spanned from Cincinnati to Thailand and Fred’s successful completion of law school, Fred began a legal career where he was inspired and supported by many mentors and friends. Jamie and Fred married and settled in Lexington.
In addition to a brilliant and beautiful wife, Fred also gained two sisters, Casey and Jesse, a brother, Andrew and a mother and father-in-law, Billie and Tim Giles. Jamie and Fred enjoyed traveling, cooking, NPR podcasts, and their two beautiful babies which were the center of Fred’s world. Fred was his son’s baseball coach, made terrariums, hid geocaches, and loved to watch his son learn. He was extremely honored to be a girl-dad, he simply loved the way she looked at him. Fred’s humor, brilliance, and kindness was a treat of treats. What would have made him the happiest is for you to share a piece of blueberry pie with a friend, especially one struggling.
The family has set up The Charlie and Nellie Rodgers Legacy Fund at PNC Bank to support their two children. Checks made out to this fund may be provided to any family member or PNC bank location. Visitation will be held at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home on Harrodsburg Road on Friday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. 8 p.m. The memorial service will be held at the same location on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.