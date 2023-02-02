Freda Ann Hill Wright, 71, wife of Roy Thomas Wright, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, surrounded by her loved ones at her home in Sadieville. Born Aug. 17, 1951, in Ypsilanti, Michigan she was the daughter of the late Lovis Wayne Hill and Joan Fay Goble (Lynn). Freda loved to be outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and in general all of God’s creatures. She also had many hobbies, such as painting, reading, and genealogy. Freda was a talented writer also. She was a huge fan of scary movies and loved watching them with her granddaughter Shelby. Freda also enjoyed bingo and a “good garage sale”. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Freda will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 53 years, Roy Thomas Wright, son, Travers Wade Wright, grandchildren, Jacob Wright, Shelby Wright, Madison Wright, siblings, Douglas (Barb) Hill, Trish Hill, Rick (Iryan) Lynn, and Donna (Tim) Marshall. Freda is further survived by brothers-in law, Jerold (Cindy) Wright, Earl Wright, sister-in-law, Betty Jo Wolff, along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, Thomas Allen Wright, brother, Timothy Wayne Hill, nephew, Joshua Seals, mother and father-in-law, Jerold B. and Gertrude Rachel Wright, as well as brothers-in-law, George Franklin Wright, Billy Ray Wright, and Johnny Allen Wright.
Private family services will be held to celebrate Freda’s life. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Freda’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWislon.com
To plant a tree in memory of Freda Ann Wright as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.