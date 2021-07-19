Freddy Wayne Campbell, 61, passed away Thursday, July 15, 2021.
He was born May 15, 1960 in Hazard, Kentucky, son of the late Hiram and Rosalee (Noble) Campbell.
Freddy had worked in the coal mines, served in the United States Air Force and was a team member at Toyota Motor Manufacturing. He was an avid hiker and handyman.
Freddy is survived by two daughters, Christina Wess and Emily Campbell; his son, Austin Campbell; three grandchildren, AnDrea Wess, Jayden Wess and T.J. Harris; two sisters, Patricia (Mark) Estepp and Kathy Campbell; his nieces and nephews, Clinton Johnson, Philip Johnson, Addie Jarrett, Marci Dimac, Joshua Maggard and Hannah Maggard; the mother of his children, Beth Hauburger; his ex-wife, Deana Fleming and his step-son, Cody Fleming; his companion, Alina Robin Hall.
In addition to his parents, Freddy was preceded in death by one sister, Carolyn Johnson.
Freddy’s Celebration Of Life will be held on Saturday, July 24 from noon until time of service at 2 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home with the Rev. Chester Palmer officiating.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.