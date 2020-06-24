Gail Elaine Shoope

Gail Elaine Shoope, 75, passed away June 22, 2020. Memorial visitation will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 6 .p.m, with memorial service at 6 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home.

Service information

Jun 26
Memorial Visitation
Friday, June 26, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Jun 26
Memorial Service
Friday, June 26, 2020
6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
