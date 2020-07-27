Garnett Dewayne Riley
Member of Royal Spring Baptist Church
Garnett Dewayne Riley, 87, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1933 in Washington County, Kentucky, son of the late Garnett Marshall and Alma (Foster) Riley. Garnett was a member of Royal Spring Baptist Church.
He is survived by his son, Michael Wayne (Janet) Riley; one daughter, Kay Riley (Chris) Ballard; eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren; one sister, Shirley Clark; the mother of his children, Shirley Riley-Fritts. In addition to his parents, Garnett was preceded in death by one daughter, Gina Riley Mullin; one grandson; one sister, Janice Mobley.
Services will be private at Willisburg Cemetery, Willisburg, Kentucky. Services in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.