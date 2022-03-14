Garnett N. Burchell
Garnett N. Burchell, 80, widower of Phyllis Ann Moreland Burchell, passed away on Thursday March 10, 2022 at Baptist Health in Lexington. He was born on Nov. 30, 1941 in Casey County to the late Ronald and Retha Stafford Burchell.
Garnett was a machinist who worked for many years at Trane Company. Garnett was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and hiking.
Garnett will be lovingly remembered by his children, Garnetta (Bryan) Roser, Richmond, Pamela (Ben) Sargent, Georgetown, and David R. Burchell, Georgetown, grandchildren Tyler (Morgan) Sargent, Corbin (Lauren) Sargent, Peyton A. Burchell, Hayden G. Burchell, great grandchildren, Sophia Sargent, Kennedy Sargent, Benson Sargent, Casey Sargent. Garnett was preceded in death by his older brother and his older sister.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., on Tuesday March 15, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making contribution to Bluegrass Navigators, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. Online condolences maybe expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.