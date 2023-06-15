Garry Lee Whaley

Garry Lee Whaley, 66, husband of Pamela Sue Whaley passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at his home in Russell Springs, Kentucky. Born on November 16, 1956 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Wilbur Lee and Lucille Romans Whaley. He retired as a Sales Manager from Bluegrass Quality Meats. Garry enjoyed boating and fishing on the lake, golfing, watching and playing sports, dancing to his favorite music and making people laugh. Most of all, he loved and cherished his family. Garry will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

