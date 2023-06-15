Garry Lee Whaley, 66, husband of Pamela Sue Whaley passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023 at his home in Russell Springs, Kentucky. Born on November 16, 1956 in Georgetown, he was the son of the late Wilbur Lee and Lucille Romans Whaley. He retired as a Sales Manager from Bluegrass Quality Meats. Garry enjoyed boating and fishing on the lake, golfing, watching and playing sports, dancing to his favorite music and making people laugh. Most of all, he loved and cherished his family. Garry will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Angela Thorn and great-grandson, Gregory Parker Sizemore.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, Garry is survived by his daughters, Melissa (Keith) Jones of Georgetown, Leah (Timothy) Lawrence of Russell Springs, Brittany (Preston) Moore of Louisville, siblings, Ruth “Cookie” Brown of Georgetown, Michael (Tammy) Whaley of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, Lisa (Sam) Colalella of Georgetown, brother-in-law, Brian Thorn of Georgetown, grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Ashley, Bryce, Haley, Emily, Jaxson, Chloe, Casen, Whalen, Archer, great-grandchildren, Sophia, Oliver, Greyson, Braxton and Zayden, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins that were more like siblings, extended family and close friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2 p.m. EST at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 209 South Broadway, Georgetown, KY 40324 by the Reverend Karen W. Booth. Inurnment will follow in the Church Garden, with a reception immediately afterwards at the Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests your consideration in donating to Cleveland Clinic at give.ccf.org, select other and enter transplant.
Arrangements are being handled by Southern Oaks Funeral Home Somerset, KY.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.