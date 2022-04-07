Gary Cooper Ward
U.S. Army Veteran
Gary Cooper Ward, 77, husband of Doris Ward, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at the Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born on April 2, 1945 in Evarts, Kentucky to the late Guy Paul And Johana VanLeeuwen Ward. Gary proudly served for 21 years in the United States Army, was active during the Vietnam War where he was injured and received the Purple Heart. He worked for 19 years at the U.S. Postal Service, was a Kentucky Colonel, and was very active with the American Legion Post 24 in Georgetown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Lynn Ward. Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Doris Lumkins Ward, Stamping Ground, son, Gary Wayne (Delinda) Ward, Stamping Ground, brother, James (Mary Sue) Ward, Texas, sister, Faye (Virgil) Thompson, Louisville, grandchildren, Gregory (Kayla) Ward, Stamping Ground, and Danielle (Zach) Hatter, Stamping Ground.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Camp Nelson National Cemetery, 6980 Danville Road, Nicholasville, Kentucky. Military Honors will be performed by the United States Army and American Legion Post 24. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Gary’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.