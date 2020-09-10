Gary Hanson Fuller
Member of New Friendship Baptist Church
Gary Hanson Fuller, 78, husband of Judy Wilson Fuller, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in Sadieville. Gary was born to the late Jesse James and Wilma Crosthwaite Fuller on January 15, 1942 in Harrison County. He was a member of New Friendship Baptist Church in Harrison County. He was a former Fire Chief of Sadieville Fire Department for about 25 years and was a Major at the Scott County Fire Department. Gary retired from Square D Company. He enjoyed music and was a member of Goldwing Riders Association.
Along with his wife, Judy, he is survived by son, Michael Fuller of Georgetown and daughter, Melissa “Missy” Fuller of Nashville, Tennessee; grandson, Clinton Fuller; brother, John C. Fuller of Lexington and sister, Barbara Sue Vance of Georgetown; goddaughter, Haven Bruner; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to recognize his special caregivers, Heidi and Angie. Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Fuller.
Funeral service will be Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with visitation on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Scott Meadows and Minister Bennie Robbins will be officiating and burial will be in Sadieville Cemetery. Those serving as pallbearers are William Marshall, Billy Wilhoite, Greg Wilson, Steven Vance, Robert Wells, and Tim Hansel. Honorary pallbearers are members of Scott County Fire Department and Charlie Cutshaw’s Thursday Night Music Group.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 1317 US HWY 62E, Cynthiana, KY 41031; American Cancer Society, 1504 College Way, Lexington, KY 40502; Sadieville Cemetery Fund c/o Randy Wilson, 203 Cunningham Street, Sadieville, KY 40370.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
Due to Governor Beshear’s mandate, 50% occupancy of the funeral home will be in practice and face coverings and proper social distancing are required for all who attend.
