Gary Hearl King
Member of Roadhouse Biker Church in California
Gary Hearl King, 70, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. He was born on October 17, 1950 in Lubbock, Texas, son of the late Hubert Hearl and Frances Juanita (McDonald) King. Gary graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with his degree in engineering.
Gary was a man of many talents and abilities, with unending kindness and a passion for helping others. He was an avid swimmer and lifeguard in his youth, a private pilot for many years, and a skilled horseback rider. Gary also loved riding motorcycles, and had even logged multiple cross-country trips. Gary’s career in the defense industry included working with electrical and instrument systems on fighter jets, as well as designing firearms in use today by military and law enforcement. He had also worked as a farmhand, truck driver, bartender, football referee, and adult education calculus teacher. Gary was an eager volunteer for his church, a number of children’s charities, and a local Southern California aquarium where he worked with sea lions. Gary was a member of Rotary Club, Roadhouse Biker Church in CA, Bikers for Christ, and Christian Bikers Association.
Gary is survived by his son, Gary Brandon (Ashley) King; his sister, Frances King Knight; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Gary’s Celebration of Life visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 115 Harborside Court, Georgetown.
There will be an additional Celebration of Life service held at his church in California at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Roadhouse Biker Church, 225 West Benedict Street, San Bernardino, CA 92408. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home.