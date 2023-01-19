Gary Lane Jones
Gary Lane Jones, 63, of Georgetown, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, from liver cancer. Gary was born on Dec. 2, 1959 to Cecil Earl and Frances Ann (Jones) Warren in Paris.
After attending Bryan Station High School, he worked in catering and food services at Bluegrass Airport, where he discovered an aptitude for culinary arts that led him to work in various restaurants in the central Kentucky region. Following a brief move to Tennessee, he returned to Kentucky to work as a painting contractor at Lexington Quality Painting, where he became an integral part of the business for the last 35 years.
Gary had a passion for music and was a talented guitarist. He was dedicated to constantly improving and learning new techniques through enrollment in online tutorials and frequently referenced his extensive collection of guitar books and magazines. When he wasn’t playing his guitar, he enjoyed watching and going to car auctions. His detailed knowledge of classic muscle cars was truly impressive.
He also enjoyed gardening, especially sharing what he had grown with family and friends. Gary had a green thumb, which likely came from time spent with his grandmother while growing up. One of his favorite memories was helping his grandmother in the kitchen and canning pickle relish. Gary also had a passion for rescuing animals, which led him to welcome special pets over the years. His latest rescue cat, Patches, remained by his side in bed and provided comfort during his final days, but his greatest comfort was his renewed devotion to his faith through Bible study.
Gary made everyone around him smile. He had a gift for humor paired with compassion and kindness. He displayed courage and hope while facing his illness, and always wanted the people around him to be happy. He was a comedian, a nurturer, and a rock star.
Gary was predeceased by his father, Cecil Earl Jones, and a nephew, Brandon Lee Payne. He is survived and missed by his mother, Frances Ann Warren (Georgetown), and sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Ronnie Payne (Paris). His memory lives on with his nephews, Ben (Carol) Durant (Lawrenceburg), Robbie (Melissa) Payne (Paris), a niece, Laurie (Todd) Hensley (Paris), great-nephews Colin Hensley (Paris), Garrett (Mackenzie) Hensley (Lexington), Gavin Payne (Paris), and a great niece, Marlee Payne (Paris).
Visitation will be held at Old Union Christian Church, 6827 Russell Cave Rd, on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. The funeral service will immediately follow, to be officiated by Scott Winkler with a musical selection by Norman Cline. Burial services will be afterwards at the Paris Cemetery. Pallbearers are Norman Cline, Robbie Payne, Gavin Payne, Todd Hensley, Colin Hensley, and Garrett Hensley. Honorary pallbearers are Derrick Cooke, Rick Wolfe, David Hellard, Rick Cain, Tim Collier, and Tim Nicholson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that everyone go for a drive with the radio turned up, preferably to a song with a thrashing guitar solo, in Gary’s memory.
Donations may also be made to the Scott County Humane Society, PO Box 821, Georgetown, KY 40324 to honor his love of animals. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Gary’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.