Gary Lee Johnson
Loving husband, father and grandfather
Gary Lee Johnson, 62, husband of Peggy Johnson, died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington. He was born on Dec.16, 1959 in Youngstown, Ohio to the late Roy and Norma Jean McClung Johnson. Gary was a truck driver and a plumber. He loved riding his motorcycle, working on cars, watching NASCAR and spending time with family and friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a nephew, J.C. Oaks, and best friend, Steve Fisk.
Gary will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Peggy Porter Johnson; children, Beau (Jessica) Johnson, Chana (Jonathan) Davis, Stephen (Loren) Fisk, Jessie (Darrell) Johnson, all of Georgetown; brother, Eric Johnson, Mt. Alto, West Virginia; grandchildren, Madison Johnson, Lily Johnson, Penny Johnson, Branden Johnson, Logan Johnson, Beylah Davis, Genevieve Davis, Scarlett Fisk, J.C. King, Bronson King, Bayleigh House, Kai House, Kaylynn House, and numerous nieces, nephews cousins and friends that he loved dearly.
Services will be planned for a later date. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Gary’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.