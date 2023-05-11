Gary Lee Willoughby Jr.
Gary Lee Willoughby Jr., 44, husband of Brook (Scott) Willoughby, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was born Nov.13, 1978 in Lexington, son of Patricia Gay (Wethington) Willoughby and the late Gary Lee Willoughby Sr.
Gary had been a stay-at-home Dad for many years and then he went to work as a dog groomer at Shaggy Doos Pet Salon with his wife Brook. He was a member of First Church Of The Nazarene and he was an avid sports fan of all types, especially soccer, NASCAR and the NBA. Gary loved to take his girls to their soccer games, going fishing and being with his dogs.
In addition to his beloved wife Brook and his mother Pat, Gary is survived by his twin daughters, Kaelynn Willoughby and Leah Willoughby; his devoted dog Macy; his father-in-law, Steve (Brenda) Scott; his sister, Angela Willoughby (Barry) Sargent; two nieces, Beth Sargent and Lindsey Sargent. Besides his father, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Chad Everett Willoughby and his mother-in-law, Dana Joyce (Dawes) Scott.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 13, 2023 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at First Church Of The Nazarene, 726 Lemons Mill Road, Georgetown with Pastor Mike Justice officiating. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Tony Hall, Steve Scariot, Mike Tubbs, Chad Adams, Rodney Franklin and Chad Snapp. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Josh Scott, Steve Scott, Barry Sargent, Brian Mendez and Trey Courtney. The Scott County Ladies Cards Girls Soccer Team was Gary’s favorite of all time, so in honor of his love of all sports, the family asks that you come to the service wearing your favorite sports team shirt, jersey or hat. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Willoughby Twins College Fund, C/O Peoples Exchange Bank, Attention Amy Bennett, 923 South Broadway, Georgetown, Kentucky 40324. Arrangements in care of Johnson’s Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.johnsonsfuneralhome.com.
