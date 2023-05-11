Gary Lee Willoughby Jr.

Gary Lee Willoughby Jr., 44, husband of Brook (Scott) Willoughby, passed away on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was born Nov.13, 1978 in Lexington, son of Patricia Gay (Wethington) Willoughby and the late Gary Lee Willoughby Sr. 

