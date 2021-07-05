Gary Wayne Crump II
Served with The Georgetown Police Department
Gary Wayne Crump II, 40, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Harrison Memorial Hospital. He was born in Harrison County on April 12, 1981 to Gary W. and Jeanne Harney Crump. He is preceded in death by two grandparents, Christine Crump and Goldie Harney; his mother-in-law, Carolyn Brooks.
Lt. Gary Wayne Crump was a Lieutenant and a supervisor of the criminal investigations section with The Georgetown Police Department, who he served with since 2004.
He is survived by his wife, Amanda Crump; his parents, Gary W. Crump and Jeanne Harney Crump; one son, Allen Thomas Crump and many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on July 6 at 11 a.m. at the Harrison County High School auditorium. Visitation was held July 5 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Harrison County High School auditorium. Services will be officiated by Nathan Miller and Benjamin Monroe. Burial will be at a later date for the convenience of the family.
Serving as pallbearers will be Derrick Knipper, Dakota Knipper, Michael Crump, Kevin Crump, Keller Crump, Sgt. Sarah Duke, Lt. Nicholas Lodal, Master Senior officer Jason Christopher and Sgt. Aaron Wilson.
Honorary pallbearers will be Eric Knipper, Justin Smith, Detective Sgt. Tony Desoto, Detective Joey Valdez, Detective Chris Faas, Detective Shannon Miller, Detective Todd Young, Detective Vance Meighan, Detective Blake Lizer, Officer Josh Smith, Officer Zach Slone, Officer Ryan Evans, Officer Chris Perkins and Chris Williams.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the officers and staff who served with Gary and the communities where he lived and served.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Supporting Heroes at P.O. Box 991547, Louisville, KY 40269 or online at www.SupportingHeroes.org and Georgetown Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association at 550 Bourbon Street, Georgetown, KY 40324. View and sign guest book at wwww.warefuneralhome.com.