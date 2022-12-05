Gene Burns Gilvin
Gene Burns Gilvin, 84, husband of Jean Gilvin, passed away on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born July 31, 1938 in Sharpsburg, Kentucky he was the son of the late John B. and Nellie Campbell Gilvin.
Gene graduated from high school in Sharpsburg and attended the University of Kentucky. He proudly served in the United States National Guard and retired from Johnson Control after forty-one and a half years as purchasing manager. Gene recently celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Jean Tincher Gilvin. He was a member of Georgetown First United Methodist Church. Gene enjoyed family vacations, camping, fishing, visiting with friends and family along with front porch sitting. He was a world champion horseshoe player, liked to shoot pool, play cards, go to the horse races, and made several winning trips to the casinos.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Officer Douglas Gilvin, daughter, Sheri Gilvin, grandson, Phillip Scott Gilvin, and great-grandson, Joel Thomas Ulmer. Gene will be forever loved and cherished by his devoted wife of 65 years, Jean Gilvin, daughters, Marchel (Gene) Kirk, Ronda (Phillip) McClain, grandchildren, Dr. Michael Gilvin, Stacy (Josh) Kiel, Josh Gilvin, Jonathan Gilvin, Tracy (Derek) Ulmer, Dr. Kristina Kirk (Benjamin Wilson), Jacob Gilvin, Tina (Clay) Booth, great-grandchildren, Cassidy Gilvin, Spencer Isaacs, Peyton Gilvin, Jace Gilvin, Autumn Kiel, Christian Kiel, Ridley Ulmer, Elijah Kiel, Asa Ulmer, Kayden Gilvin, Jade Gilvin, Lena Booth, and Natalie Wilson.
Funeral Services have been postponed at this time due to family illness, the obituary page and Facebook page will be updated as soon as services have been rescheduled and a new obituary will be ran in the paper. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Gene’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
