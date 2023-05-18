George Gaines Kingkade

George Gaines Kingkade

George Gaines Kingkade

George Gaines Kingkade, 80, husband of Mary Judith “Judy” Smith Kingkade for over 60 years, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Norton Hospital Downtown Louisville. He was born Dec. 22, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to the late George William and Mary Frances Gaines Kingkade. 

To send flowers to the family of George Kingkade, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

May 19
Visitation
Friday, May 19, 2023
4:00PM-8:00PM
Gano Baptist Church
212 Bevins Ln
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 20
Visitation
Saturday, May 20, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Gano Baptist Church
212 Bevins Ln
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
May 20
Service
Saturday, May 20, 2023
12:00PM
Gano Baptist Church
212 Bevins Ln
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you