George Gaines Kingkade, 80, husband of Mary Judith “Judy” Smith Kingkade for over 60 years, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Norton Hospital Downtown Louisville. He was born Dec. 22, 1942 in San Antonio, Texas to the late George William and Mary Frances Gaines Kingkade.
George was a graduate of Owen County High School. He worked 30 years at IBM/Lexmark and 9 years at Louisville Forge. He was a member of Gano Baptist Church, where he served as a Trustee and Deacon, participated in Men’s Bible Study, Happy Hearts and serving families in McDowell, Kentucky at God’s Appalachian Partnership. He loved fishing, golfing, mowing the church property and watching grandchildren playing sports.
Along with his wife, he is survived by four children; George Gaines Kingkade II (Donna), Lori Kingkade, Bryan Scott Kingkade (Christy), and Amie Kingkade LaHue (Chester), Grandchildren; Madison Kingkade (Andres Rodriguez), Christian Kingkade (Hannah Jett), Brooklynn Kingkade (Ricky Ashcraft), Hannah LaHue, Lillie LaHue, Kelsie Wade, three great-grandchildren. George is also survived by his sisters, Sandra Neal and Ava Jo Gibson as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Larry Neal.
Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Gano Baptist Church in Georgetown with the Rev. Harry Hargis and Dr. Rob Muncy officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 and also prior to the service on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Georgetown Cemetery with Christian Kingkade, Alan Bays, Wayne Corneilson, Jeff Gillis, Rodney Mason, Mike Ryan, Ryan Thompson and Ricky Ashcraft as pallbearers. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Deacons of Gano Baptist Church, Doug C. Smith, Clancy Trent, Tommy Payne, Rickey Evans, Rob Piontek, and Robert Bays.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gano Baptist Church, 212 Bevins Lane, Georgetown, KY 40324. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on George’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
