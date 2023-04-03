George Michael Lewis

George Michael Lewis, 67, husband of Melissa Lewis, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born Aug. 8, 1955 in Moberly, Missouri to the late Arnold Lewis and Lois Atkins Geitz. George retired after 35 years as a truck driver, where he drove to every continental state. He loved being around people, tinkering as a mechanic, traveling, collecting toy tractors, and most definitely shopping.

