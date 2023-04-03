George Michael Lewis, 67, husband of Melissa Lewis, passed away Friday, March 31, 2023 at Georgetown Community Hospital. He was born Aug. 8, 1955 in Moberly, Missouri to the late Arnold Lewis and Lois Atkins Geitz. George retired after 35 years as a truck driver, where he drove to every continental state. He loved being around people, tinkering as a mechanic, traveling, collecting toy tractors, and most definitely shopping.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Anita Picarella.
George will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Melissa Carol Barnes Lewis, children, Jessica (Andrew Wells) Lewis, Frankfort, D.J (Jessica Kiper) Lawson, Eminence, Matthew (Britt Nelson) Lewis, Columbus, Ohio, Amanda (Jeff) Alexander, O’Fallon, Missouri, sister, Mary (Gerald) Mossman, Farmington, Missouri, brother-in-law, Joe Picarella, Georgia, grandchildren, Madelynn Alexander, Isabella Alexander, Michael Stone, Nikoo Lewis, Jackson Alexander, Gaia Walton, Skylar Lawson, nephews, Rob (Tresa) Hoskin, Mike (Teresa) Hoskin, Ryan Picarella, niece, Kim (Tracy) Todd, special friends, Pam and Todd Stone, Mari and Bryan Burgess, Jan and Keith Wilder, Stacey Wagoner, Brad Wilson, and several great nephews and nieces.
Services were held on Monday, April 3, 2023 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on George’s tribute wall at www.TuckerYocumWilson.com.
