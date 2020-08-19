George Tate Griffith, Jr.
George Tate Griffith, Jr., 59, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020 in Lexington. Memorial visitation will be Thursday, August 20 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum, & Wilson Funeral Home. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
