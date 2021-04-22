Georgia Lee McMillen
Member of Georgetown Baptist Church
Georgia Lee McMillen, 74, of Georgetown, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021. She was born in Scott County on March 3, 1947 to the late Eugene W. and Rebecca Perry McMillen. She was a member of Georgetown Baptist Church. Georgia graduated from Scott County High School and attended Georgetown College. She was very talented and creative and excelled in art. She was well known in the art of cooking and had great culinary skills. Georgia enjoyed the beauty of flowers and loved Scooby.
Georgia is survived by special friend, Howard Lee Kenley; brother, R. B. McMillen (Ollie); sisters, Betty Jo Eades (Woody) and Elizabeth Disney, all of Georgetown, Kentucky; one niece and two nephews; and several great and great great nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Georgetown Cemetery with Minister Joe Moore presiding.
Fond memories of Georgia may be shared at www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.
