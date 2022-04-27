Gerald D. Stevens
WWII Veteran
Gerald D. Stevens, 97, husband of Betty Stevens, passed away, Wednesday April 20, 2022 at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center. He was born March 18, 1925 in Clark County to the late Robert and Leafy Snowden Stevens.
He proudly served his country during WWII where he flew over 30 mission’s as a tail gunner, then spent more than 40 years with Bellsouth where he served as a lineman and in latter years was a supervisor in the central office. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Robert Dale Stevens and sister Bea.
Gerald will be loving remembered by his wife of over 60 years, Betty Young Stevens, grandchildren, Christina (John) Turpin, Martha (Chris) Brown, Hunter (John) Whitaker, Bobby Stevens, 8 great- grandchildren, and sister, Lois Thomas.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Winchester Cemetery will pallbearers will be John Whitaker, Chris Brown, John Turpin, Bobby Stevens, Norton Sudduth, and Michael Prather. Honorary Pallbearer will be Everett Cummins.
Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and leave messages of condolence on Gerald’s tribute page at www.TuckerYocumandWilson.com.