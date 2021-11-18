Gerald Douglas Joseph Jones

Gerald Douglas Joseph Jones, 34, passed away in Lexington on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 starting at 5 p.m. until service at 6 p.m. www.tuckeryocumwilson.com.

To send flowers to the family of Gerald Jones, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Nov 20
Visitation
Saturday, November 20, 2021
5:00PM-6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 20
Service
Saturday, November 20, 2021
6:00PM
Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home
320 West Main Street
Georgetown, KY 40324
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you